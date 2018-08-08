Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Could be activated Saturday
Angels manager Mike Scioscia remains hopeful that Skaggs (hip) will return from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's unclear if Skaggs has resumed throwing since being placed on the DL last weekend with a left adductor strain, but the Angels aren't yet ready to rule out activating him when first eligible. If Skaggs fails to demonstrate the progress the Angels hope he will over the next few days, long reliever Taylor Cole, who tossed 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Sunday in Cleveland, could pick up a spot start.
