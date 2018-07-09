Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Could start Thursday
Skaggs (groin) threw a bullpen session Sunday without any issues, and he could return in time for Thursday's matchup against Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Skaggs is recovering from a right adductor strain suffered June 30 against Baltimore, but it appears he'll only miss one start after tossing a bullpen without any issues. He's been one of the better pitchers within the Angels' starting rotation thus far, as he sports a 2.64 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 100:27 K:BB over 92 innings.
