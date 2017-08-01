Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Covers four innings in rehab start
Skaggs (oblique) made his third rehab start at Triple-A Salt Lake and fourth overall Monday, covering 4.2 innings and surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out five batters in the outing.
While Skaggs didn't dazzle in the outing, he tossed 85 pitches, an indication that he might be primed to make his next start in the big leagues. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the Angels are considering Skaggs as an option for Saturday's game against the Athletics, when the Angels will next require a fifth starter following Yusmeiro Petit's return to the bullpen. If Skaggs is activated from the 60-day disabled list to make the start, the Angels likely wouldn't have him up his count much higher than the 85 pitches he tossed Monday, but even four or five quality innings would be useful enough. Injuries have stunted Skaggs' opportunities to establish himself as a mainstay in the big-league rotation, but as a 26-year-old lefty with swing-and-miss stuff, he should remain on the radar in deeper fantasy leagues.
