Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Dealing with groin injury
Skaggs is questionable for his next start due to a groin injury, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Skaggs hasn't been placed on the disabled list just yet, but the Angels are considering it apparently. Reliever Eduardo Paredes was seen in the clubhouse, presumably as an option in case the southpaw starter needs to hit the DL. More information on Skaggs should come forth in the coming days, though it truly seems like a day-to-day situation at this point.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Labors in loss, uncertain for next outing•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Starting Saturday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Tosses bullpen, eyeing Saturday activation•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Could be activated Saturday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Allows 10 runs in loss to Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...