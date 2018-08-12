Skaggs is questionable for his next start due to a groin injury, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Skaggs hasn't been placed on the disabled list just yet, but the Angels are considering it apparently. Reliever Eduardo Paredes was seen in the clubhouse, presumably as an option in case the southpaw starter needs to hit the DL. More information on Skaggs should come forth in the coming days, though it truly seems like a day-to-day situation at this point.