Skaggs (6-6) earned the win Tuesday over the Blue Jays with one run allowed on three hits across 7.1 innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Skaggs gave up a solo homer to Lourdes Gurriel during the fourth inning but otherwise dominated in Toronto. The 27-year-old threw only 87 pitches but was pulled in favor of righty Ty Buttrey after recording the first out of the eighth inning. Skaggs has a 4.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB through 70.1 innings and lines up to pitch at St. Louis on Sunday.