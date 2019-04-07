Skaggs (1-1) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk across 6.1 innings during a victory against the Rangers on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was on point with his control, posting 26 called strikes. Despite that control, he still didn't post a strikeout per inning, but Skaggs also only walked one batter. Through two starts, his BB/9 is down from 2.9 in 2018 to 1.6 this season. He is also 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 11 innings this season. His next start will likely come against the Cubs.