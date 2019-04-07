Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Earns first 2019 victory
Skaggs (1-1) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk across 6.1 innings during a victory against the Rangers on Saturday.
The 27-year-old was on point with his control, posting 26 called strikes. Despite that control, he still didn't post a strikeout per inning, but Skaggs also only walked one batter. Through two starts, his BB/9 is down from 2.9 in 2018 to 1.6 this season. He is also 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 11 innings this season. His next start will likely come against the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...