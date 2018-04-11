Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Earns win Tuesday
Skaggs (2-0) allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out seven and walking four across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers.
Skaggs kept his sparkling ERA intact in his third start of the season, but the performance raises red flags about his ability to pitch with efficiency consistently. For the second consecutive start, he topped 100 pitches but failed to pitch more than five innings. He continues to rack up strikeouts -- he has 17 over 16 innings to begin the season -- and clearly has the stuff to succeed, but his strand rate now sits well over 80 percent so if he wants to keep these results he'll need to do better at limiting baserunners in future starts.
