Skaggs did not factor into Thursday's decision but had an excellent overall outing, striking out five batters over 6.1 scoreless innings against the Mariners.

This was a much more encouraging outing than the one he had in his return from the disabled list Saturday when he lasted just 4.0 innings. Skaggs was extremely efficient despite not having his best command as he needed just 84 pitches to get through 6.1 innings while only 54 of those pitches went for strikes. He'll have a tough matchup next time out with a date with the Nationals in D.C. set for Wednesday.