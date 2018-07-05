Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Expects to miss just one start
Skaggs expects to miss just one start after suffering a right adductor strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Skaggs is battling the same lingering issue that caused him to be scratched from a start June 21. The Angels could give him an extra week to rest if they keep him on the disabled list through the All-Star break, but that doesn't appear to be the current plan.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Placed on DL with adductor strain•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Settles for no-decision against O's•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Likely to start Monday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Set for Saturday bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...