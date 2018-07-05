Skaggs expects to miss just one start after suffering a right adductor strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Skaggs is battling the same lingering issue that caused him to be scratched from a start June 21. The Angels could give him an extra week to rest if they keep him on the disabled list through the All-Star break, but that doesn't appear to be the current plan.

More News
Our Latest Stories