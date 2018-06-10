Skaggs (5-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.

The left-hander threw 74 of 112 pitches for strikes en route to tying his season high in strikeouts. Skaggs has now delivered two quality starts in a row and six on the year, and he'll carry a 3.08 ERA into his next outing Friday in Oakland.