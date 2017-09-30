Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Fans seven in no-decision
Skaggs allowed three runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday. He struck out seven and issued one walk.
The lefty was hurt by the long ball in this one, but he can hold his head high heading into the offseason, having posted a 3.86 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over his final five starts (28 innings). Injuries have plagued Skaggs throughout his career -- he lost a significant portion of this season to an oblique strain -- and the most important thing for 2018 will be just staying healthy.
