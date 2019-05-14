Skaggs (4-3) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five through five innings taking the win over the Twins on Monday.

Skaggs only allowed five hits but gave up two home runs that resulted in four earned runs. The Angels provided just enough run support to get him his fourth win. The left-hander has a 4-3 record with a 5.05 ERA through seven starts this season. Skaggs will get his next start Sunday against the Royals.