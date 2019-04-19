Skaggs (ankle) is scheduled to throw off a mound over the weekend, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This is positive news for Skaggs, who appears to be closing in on the next step in his rehab. He played long toss Wednesday and managed to do so without suffering any setbacks. Skaggs will likely have to pitch to live hitters before being cleared for a return.

