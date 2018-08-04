Skaggs was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left adductor strain.

Skaggs was awful in his last start, allowing 10 runs Tuesday against the Rays. That blip now appears to be injury-related. The DL stint was backdated to Wednesday, and Skaggs expects to miss just one start, so he could return Aug. 11 against Oakland. Taylor Cole was called up to take his place on the roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories