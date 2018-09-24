Skaggs (8-9) allowed four runs on five hits and one walk across 2.1 innings Sunday to take the loss against the Astros. He did not record a strikeout.

Skaggs struggled in the first inning, allowing a two-run home run to Yuli Gurriel before Evan Gattis' RBI single extended the deficit. He allowed another run on two hits and a hit batsman in the third before his removal with one out. Skaggs pitched well in his first start back from a five-week absence, but he struggled in this outing against one of the toughest lineups in baseball. He now owns a 3.91 ERA for the season and will make his final start of the campaign Saturday against the Athletics.