Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Hit hard in loss to Astros
Skaggs (8-9) allowed four runs on five hits and one walk across 2.1 innings Sunday to take the loss against the Astros. He did not record a strikeout.
Skaggs struggled in the first inning, allowing a two-run home run to Yuli Gurriel before Evan Gattis' RBI single extended the deficit. He allowed another run on two hits and a hit batsman in the third before his removal with one out. Skaggs pitched well in his first start back from a five-week absence, but he struggled in this outing against one of the toughest lineups in baseball. He now owns a 3.91 ERA for the season and will make his final start of the campaign Saturday against the Athletics.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Throws three scoreless innings in return•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Cleared for Tuesday's start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Tabbed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Bullpen set for Sunday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Tosses sim game•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Sim game approaching•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...