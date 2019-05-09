Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Hit hard in loss
Skaggs (3-3) gave up eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two talks while striking out four through 4.2 innings taking the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday.
It wasn't a night to remember for Skaggs as he allowed 10 baserunners in only 4.2 innings and delivered his worst outing of 2019. Walks continue to haunt the 27-year-old as he's allowed at least two free passes in each of his last three starts. He has a 3-3 record with a 4.70 ERA and a 28:10 K:BB through six starts this season. Skaggs will look to bounce back in his next start Monday in Minnesota.
