Skaggs (6-4) got the win against the Athletics on Friday, giving up two runs (none earned) on seven hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one in the Angels' 8-4 victory.

Skaggs is on a roll right now, as he's now won three straight decisions, giving up just one earned run and posting a 22:4 K:BB in 21 innings over that time. That run leaves him with a rock solid 2.81 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 86 strikeouts over 80 innings this season, and he'll look to keep the strong form going when he takes the mound in his next start against the Blue Jays next Thursday.