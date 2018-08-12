Skaggs (8-8) took the loss Saturday while allowing seven runs in 3.1 innings. He gave up 10 hits (including three home runs), walked one and struck out five. Skaggs said afterward he didn't feel fit and isn't sure if he'll be able to make his next start, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The southpaw returned Saturday after trying to nurse a left adductor strain, but Skaggs said he will "see how I come out of it tomorrow" when asked if he could take his next rotation turn, scheduled for Thursday at the Rangers. Given how the Angels are just about out of playoff contention, they may decide to extend his stay on the sidelines to avoid further physical damage.