Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Lasts four innings in return
Skaggs (1-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits while suffering the loss against the A's on Saturday, recording three strikeouts and two walks over four innings.
It certainly wasn't a terrible return to the mound for Skaggs, who had missed the last three months with a nagging oblique injury, and his night was cut short by a pitch count limit of 85. The southpaw cruised relatively smoothly through the first 3.2 innings before allowing four straight base runners in the fourth, including a two-run RBI single by Dustin Garneau. Skaggs will likely work towards building up his pitch count for a few starts, so don't be surprised by the short outings while he regains his form. His next outing projects to be Thursday in Seattle.
