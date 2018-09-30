Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Lasts only 3.1 innings in loss
Skaggs (8-10) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Athletics.
Skaggs immediately ran into trouble, surrendering a two-run homer to Khris Davis in the first inning. While he allowed only one additional run, Skaggs was pulled after giving up a double in the fourth inning to Mark Canha. Despite entering July with a 2.64 ERA, Skaggs imploded in the second half of the season to end the season with a 4.02 ERA -- though that is still the best mark of his career.
