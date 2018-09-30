Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Lasts only 3.1 innings
Skaggs (8-10) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Athletics.
Skaggs immediately ran into trouble, surrendering a two-run homer to Khris Davis in the first inning. While he allowed only one additional earned run, Skaggs was pulled after allowing a double in the fourth inning to Mark Canha. Despite entering July with a 2.64 ERA, Skaggs imploded in the second-half of the season to end the season with a 4.02 ERA -- though that is still the best mark of his career.
