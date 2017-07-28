Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Likely needs another rehab start
Skaggs (oblique) will likely require at least one more rehab start after his outing was cut short by rain Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
His outing was off to a rocky start as Skaggs had allowed three runs over 1.2 innings before a rain delay ended his night early. Skaggs was touched up for five earned runs over his first two outings (7.0 IP) entering Thursday and hadn't gone longer than 4.0 innings in either start. With that, the Angels will likely have Skaggs make another start to further build up his pitch count before bringing him back off the disabled list.
