Skaggs is expected to start the 2018 season in the big-league rotation, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

With the Angels opting to utilize a six-man rotation this season, the young left-hander seems to be a lock to be in the rotation at the end of spring training along with Shohei Ohtani (elbow, ankle), Garrett Richards, Andrew Heaney (shoulder) and Matt Shoemaker. Skaggs' injury history makes him a risky option, but his decent arsenal offers some upside as a late-round flier. Skaggs will look to stay healthy all year while improving upon the 4.55 ERA and 1.4 HR/9 he produced last season.