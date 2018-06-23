Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Likely to start Monday
Skaggs' (hamstring) bullpen session went well Saturday, and the Angels hope to start him Monday in Kansas City, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Skaggs was scratched from his start Thursday against the Blue Jays with hamstring tightness, though it looks like he won't end up needing to head to the disabled list. If he does indeed start Monday, he'll be lined up for a two-start week against the Royals and Orioles.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Set for Saturday bullpen•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scratched with hamstring tightness•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scratched from Thursday's start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Keeps hot streak rolling•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Fans eight in Saturday's win•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Throws six shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...