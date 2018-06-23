Skaggs' (hamstring) bullpen session went well Saturday, and the Angels hope to start him Monday in Kansas City, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Skaggs was scratched from his start Thursday against the Blue Jays with hamstring tightness, though it looks like he won't end up needing to head to the disabled list. If he does indeed start Monday, he'll be lined up for a two-start week against the Royals and Orioles.