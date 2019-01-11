Skaggs agreed to a one-year, $3.7 million deal with the Angels, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs logged a 4.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 125.1 innings last season, proving he can still be useful in many formats when healthy. The oft-injured Skaggs avoided arm injuries last year, and was instead limited with hamstring, hip and groin injuries. He will have another year of arbitration in 2020 before hitting the open market in 2021.

