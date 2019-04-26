Skaggs (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will start Friday's game against Kansas City.

As anticipated, Skaggs has been cleared to return in time for Friday's contest after recovering from a left ankle sprain. Through three starts in 2019, he's posted a 4.20 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 14 strikeouts over 15 innings.

