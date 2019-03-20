Angels' Tyler Skaggs: On track for March 31 debut
Skaggs (forearm) is slated to start the Angels' fourth regular-season game March 31 versus the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Skaggs experienced forearm fatigue earlier this month, but the issue only proved to be a temporary setback in his buildup for the regular season. He'll return to the Angels' Cactus League pitching schedule for a start Wednesday versus the Indians and will likely make his final spring appearance in the Freeway Series early next week versus the Dodgers. With Andrew Heaney (elbow) opening the campaign on the injured list, Skaggs looks like the most interesting fantasy option among the Angels' healthy starters after compiling a 4.02 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 125.1 innings in 2018.
