Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Participates in long toss
Skaggs (groin) felt good after participating in long toss Sunday, and a bullpen session could be on tap in the coming days, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
Sunday's long toss marked the first step in the rehab process for Skaggs after he landed on the disabled list with an adductor strain Aug. 12. A bullpen session will be the next course of action, and if all goes well, the southpaw should be able to return to the mound sometime in September.
