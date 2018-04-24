Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Picks up third win over Astros
Skaggs (3-1) tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just four hits and a walk with three strikeouts to earn the win Monday over Houston.
Skaggs worked efficiently, as he used 11 ground balls to finish seven innings for the first time this season. The key was his ability to locate all four of his pitches for strikes. Skaggs threw a two-seamer, four-seamer, changeup and curveballs at least 20 times each, and his ability to mix seamlessly between the four kept the vaunted Astros lineup on its toes. He has been up-and-down so far in this young season, but Skaggs owns a nifty 2.96 ERA through five starts.
