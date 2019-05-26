Skaggs pitched 5.2 scoreless innings -- allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven -- but did not factor into the decision against the Rangers on Saturday.

Skaggs and Rangers starter Mike Minor engaged in a pitchers' duel for the first six innings of the game, but both starters were excluded from the decision. Skaggs' ERA improved to 4.40 with a 1.34 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 47 innings this season. The left-hander will carry a 4-4 record into Thursday's meeting with the Mariners.