Skaggs (1-0) allowed just three hits over 6.1 innings in a 2-1 victory over Oakland on Friday. He struck out five and walked none.

Skaggs got his 2018 off to a phenomenal start in the victory in a pitcher's duel with Sean Manaea. With Skaggs the question isn't so much skill as it is durability. He's never thrown more than 113 innings in a season and has pitched just 134.2 innings over the past two years. Skaggs seems to be at full health to start the season, so the thought of what he could do if he stays on the field all year is an intriguing one.