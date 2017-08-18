Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Placed on bereavement list
Skaggs was placed on the bereavement list Friday following the death of his grandfather.
The move will mean Skaggs will be away from the team for anywhere from three to seven games, possibly forcing the team to skip his next start as he is away with his family. Andrew Heaney was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
