Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Placed on DL with adductor strain
Skaggs was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a right adductor strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Skaggs will be eligible to return from the DL on July 12, though it seems likely that the Angels will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break while he recovers. The left-hander was removed from his previous start this past weekend due to stifling heat after tossing five innings against Baltimore, but he may have been feeling the affect of this groin injury. In his place, Jaime Barria will take the mound Thursday and Deck McGuire will likely enter the rotation this weekend.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Settles for no-decision against O's•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Likely to start Monday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Set for Saturday bullpen•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scratched with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...