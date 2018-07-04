Skaggs was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a right adductor strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Skaggs will be eligible to return from the DL on July 12, though it seems likely that the Angels will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break while he recovers. The left-hander was removed from his previous start this past weekend due to stifling heat after tossing five innings against Baltimore, but he may have been feeling the affect of this groin injury. In his place, Jaime Barria will take the mound Thursday and Deck McGuire will likely enter the rotation this weekend.