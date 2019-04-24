Skaggs (ankle) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday's game at Kansas City, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Skaggs completed a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, clearing the way for his return from the left ankle sprain. The 27-year-old has a 4.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over 15 innings through his first three starts of the season.