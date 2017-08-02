Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scheduled to start Saturday
Skaggs (oblique) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Skaggs was able to toss 85 pitches in his third rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake, and apparently the Angels were content with what they saw as the 26-year-old is set to make his next start for the big club. Given Skaggs has been on the shelf since April 29 with an oblique strain, the Angels will likely keep him around 85 pitches in his first start as they ease him back into action. He compiled a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts in five starts (29 innings) earlier in the season before landing on the DL.
