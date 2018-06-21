Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scratched from Thursday's start
Skaggs was scratched from his scheduled start against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
No reason has been provided as to why Skaggs was scratched just a few hours before his scheduled start. John Lamb, who was originally scheduled to start Friday, will step in to start Thursday's series opener.
