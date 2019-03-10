Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scratched with forearm fatigue
Skaggs will not make his scheduled spring start Sunday against the Mariners due to left forearm fatigue, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The issue apparently cropped up the day after Skaggs incorporated a new pitch during a bullpen session. An MRI already came back negative as his removal may be precautionary. According to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times, Skaggs was still playing catch prior to Sunday's game, indicating it's not a serious issue.
