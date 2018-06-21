Skaggs was scratched from his scheduled start against the Blue Jays on Thursday due to right hamstring tightness.

The Angels are considering Skaggs day-to-day for the time being and are expected to reevaluate him Friday before determining if a trip to the disabled list is necessary. John Lamb stepped in to start in Skaggs' place Thursday, while Parker Bridwell could enter the rotation if Skaggs is forced onto the shelf.