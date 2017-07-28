Skaggs (oblique) will make a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rain cut Skaggs' last rehab outing short, and his performance when on the mound didn't exactly scream "ready," so this comes as no surprise. If all goes well Tuesday, Skaggs, who has posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB at the big-league level this season, could theoretically return the Aug. 6 series finale against Oakland. The Angels could use Skaggs back ASAP -- they are going with Yusmeiro Petit in a bullpen game Saturday with Alex Meyer (shoulder) on the DL.