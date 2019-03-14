Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Set for minor-league outing
Skaggs (forearm) is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
With Skaggs reporting no complications with his sore left forearm during Wednesday's bullpen session, he'll take a day off before testing himself against hitters. Assuming he escapes the minor-league outing free of any setbacks, Skaggs' next appearance would likely come in the Cactus League at some point during the upcoming week. The southpaw remains on track to avoid the injured list and could even be in the mix for the Angels' Opening Day starting assignment.
