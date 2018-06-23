Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Set for Saturday bullpen
Skaggs (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday that will determine when he can start again, and Monday looks like the earliest he can take his next rotation turn, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The southpaw was scratched from his Thursday assignment due to tightness in his right hamstring. Skaggs returning to face the Royals on Monday would put him on track for a two-start week with the bookend against the strikeout-happy Orioles -- something watch for those making weekly lineups.
