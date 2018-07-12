Skaggs (groin) will start Thursday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs will end up missing just one start with a groin strain. The lefty was on a tear prior to suffering the injury, allowing just three earned runs over his past five starts, good for a 0.84 ERA. He'll take the hill opposite Mariners' ace James Paxton.

More News
Our Latest Stories