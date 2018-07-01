Skaggs didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Orioles, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.

The left-hander made an early exit after 79 pitches (55 strikes) due to the sweltering heat, and Skaggs was actually in line for the loss before the Angels exploded for five runs in the eighth inning. He'll take a sparkling 2,64 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Seattle.