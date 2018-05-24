Skaggs didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings while striking out six.

The left-hander threw 51 of 91 pitches for strikes and was in line for the loss after serving up homers to Devon Travis and Yangervis Solarte, but the Angels got Skaggs off the hook with a four-run ninth inning. He'll take a 4.07 ERA into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Tigers.