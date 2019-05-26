Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Settles for no-decision
Skaggs pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven but ended up with a no decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Skaggs and Rangers starter Mike Minor engaged in a pitchers' duel for the first six innings of the game, but both starters were excluded from the decision. Skaggs saw ERA drop to 4.40 with a 1.34 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 47 innings this season. The left-hander carries a 4-4 record into Thursday's meeting with the Mariners.
