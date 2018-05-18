Skaggs (3-3) took the loss against the Rays on Thursday, yielding just one earned run on six hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Angels fell 7-1.

Skaggs pitched well but ended up getting the loss after his bullpen coughed up six runs following his exit from the contest. Still, the left-hander has been rock solid through his first nine starts of the season with a 2.88 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP to go along with a 53:16 K:BB through 50 innings and he's only given up more than two earned runs in one start this season - a six-run blowup against the Red Sox last month. Other than that, Skaggs has been virtually lights out and if he keeps pitching like this he could be headed for a career-best campaign.