Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Sim game approaching
Skaggs (groin) is expected to throw a simulated game this week, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
It's unclear exactly when the Angels intend to have the southpaw throw his sim game, but if it occurs Monday or Tuesday, there's a chance he could slot back into the rotation as soon as next weekend against the Mariners. He would presumably replace Odrisamer Despaigne in the rotation, though Skaggs needs to get through his simulated game without issue before the team can make any rotation plans. Prior to his latest injury, the lefty posted a 3.78 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP across 116.2 frames.
