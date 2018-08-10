Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Starting Saturday
Skaggs (hip) will start Saturday against Oakland, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Skaggs will wind up missing just one start with a left adductor strain. He was lit up for 10 runs in his most recent start, but that anomaly appears to have been injury-related. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against a division rival.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Tosses bullpen, eyeing Saturday activation•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Could be activated Saturday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Allows 10 runs in loss to Rays•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Tosses another quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.