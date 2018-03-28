Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Starting second game of season
Skaggs will start the Angels' second game of the season Friday against the Athletics, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Skaggs will slot in directly behind Opening Day starter Garrett Richards, with Matt Shoemaker and Shohei Ohtani set to follow him in the rotation. The southpaw enters the campaign at full health, but his ability to hold up for a full season still remains in doubt. Skaggs has yet to exceed 18 starts or 113 innings in any of his five seasons in the big leagues.
