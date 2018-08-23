Skaggs (groin) has yet to resume throwing after landing on the disabled list August 12 with a left adductor strain, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.

This was the first update the Halos provided on their injured starter, and it puts Skaggs in jeopardy of missing more than the minimum one start required while on the DL. Expect a firmer timetable to be released once the southpaw begins the rehab process.